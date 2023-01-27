Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

ROK opened at $281.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $297.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.94.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.