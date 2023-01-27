Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.94.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $281.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $297.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.79.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

