ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.24

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and traded as high as $40.06. ROHM shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 1,966 shares changing hands.

ROHM Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $976.36 million for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.85%.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.