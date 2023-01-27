Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.90-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.90-16.20 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.68 on Friday, hitting $435.77. The company had a trading volume of 210,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,204. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

