Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.21. 87,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.77 and its 200-day moving average is $414.37. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

