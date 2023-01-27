Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,668,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 381,660 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $703.77 million, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rover Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.