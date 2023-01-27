Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR BOSS opened at €60.32 ($65.57) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1 year high of €59.12 ($64.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

