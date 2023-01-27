Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$9.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.97 million and a PE ratio of 69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.