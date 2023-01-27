Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,021,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,542,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $101.51. 192,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

