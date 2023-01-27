S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 284

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 284 ($3.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 255 ($3.16) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.