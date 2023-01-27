Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.40. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 356,218 shares.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

