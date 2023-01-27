Saitama 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $119.97 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saitama has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00216384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00272478 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,488,645.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.