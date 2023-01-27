Saitama Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $118.90 million and $1.48 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00266688 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,395,667.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

