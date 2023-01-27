Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,566,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $164.52. 9,863,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

