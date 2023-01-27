Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.
