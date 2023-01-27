Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Chubb accounts for 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $229.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,603. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

