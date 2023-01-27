Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 34.6% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 633.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 63.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. 396,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,521. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.