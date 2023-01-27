Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in Ares Management by 72.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,635,000 shares of company stock worth $3,971,200 and sold 922,908 shares worth $75,009,142. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 64,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

