Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $197,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 8,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,361. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

