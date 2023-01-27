Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.4% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 85.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,741 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 16,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $249.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

