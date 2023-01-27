Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Vontier makes up about 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 248,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vontier Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 20,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

