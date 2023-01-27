Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 1,356 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. McKesson comprises 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

McKesson stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $386.17. 54,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,470. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.