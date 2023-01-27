Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 19,439 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Kellogg comprises about 1.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

