Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 199,150 N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. N-able accounts for 1.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.11% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of N-able by 93.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of N-able by 182.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 393,070 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of N-able by 32.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,344,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 330,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 12,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

