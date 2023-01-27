Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

SASR stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 628.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

