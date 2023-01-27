Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance
SASR stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
