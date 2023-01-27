Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,542. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

