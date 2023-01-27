Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 564,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,079.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

