Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.