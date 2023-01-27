Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

SHA stock opened at €6.45 ($7.01) on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.41 and its 200-day moving average is €5.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

