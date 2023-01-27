Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

