Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

DVN stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

