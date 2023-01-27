Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MONCU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

