Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCACU opened at $10.41 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

