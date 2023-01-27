Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
