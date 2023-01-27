Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.