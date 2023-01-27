Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $82.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

