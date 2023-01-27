Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

