Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

