Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 96,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. 82,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32.

