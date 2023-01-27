Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.97. 13,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,843. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

