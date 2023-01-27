Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 102,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 66,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 152,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 66,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

