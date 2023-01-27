Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 675,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,942. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.