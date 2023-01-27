Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lessened by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after buying an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 280,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 120,010 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

