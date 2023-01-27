Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$64.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIF. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$55.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.70.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.