Scotiabank Increases Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.26 on Monday. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

