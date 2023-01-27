Scotiabank Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.04.

ALA opened at C$24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.86.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. Analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 155.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

