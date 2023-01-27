Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.52 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.30). Approximately 190,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 165,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 509.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.01. The firm has a market cap of £899.66 million and a P/E ratio of 541.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

