scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.