Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $31.51

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $32.40. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 153,430 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

