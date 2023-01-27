SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.