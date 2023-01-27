Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. State Street Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 232,972 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 402,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

